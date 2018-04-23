Rahi narrowly misses World Cup bronze in women's 25m Pistol

Chagwon (South Korea), April 23 (IANS) Shooter Rahi Sarnobat narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after finishing fourth in the women's 25 metre Pistol event at the second ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage here on Monday.

Rahi shot a table topping 588 out of 600 in the qualification round but finished just outside the medals in the eight-women final.

Rahi recorded 26 hits out of the first 40 shots in the 50-shot final to finish one behind eventual bronze medallist Yushi Yao of China. Australia's Elena Galiabovitch won gold beating silver medallist Yuemei Lin of China in a shoot-off 3-2, after both had tied with 34 hits apiece after the 10 series of five shots each.

India's Heena Sidhu finished 37th out of 92 shooters with a qualifying round score of 575 while Annu Raj Singh ended in the 41st spot with a score of 573.

India reached their third final of the competition when the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team pairing of Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela also made it to the final to finish fifth in the end.

India's second team in the event, comprising Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh finished eighth and could not make it to the five-team final round.

In women's Trap, Shagun Chowdhary was the best finishing Indian competitor, finishing 26th on a score of 108 out 125 in qualifying. Shreyasi Singh shot two clay targets less to finish 33rd while Seema Tomar, with 99 hits finished 47th.

With three more rounds of qualification to go on Tuesday before the men's Trap final, Manavjit Singh Sandhu shot 48 out of 50 to be in ninth position after the first two rounds.

The top six qualify for the final rounds. Zoravar Sandhu is lying 13th with a score of 47 while Kynan Chenai shot 46 to be in 36th position.

The first final of competition day three will however be that of the men's 10m Air Pistol where Jitu Rai, Shahzar Rizvi and Om Prakash Mitharval will carry India's hopes.

