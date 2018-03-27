Rahane thrilled to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) A day after being elevated as the skipper of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday expressed his excitement at leading the side, which he considers as "family".

Rahane was named the captain of the side, returning to the IPL fold after a two-year ban, in place of Australian Steve Smith, who is currently under fire for the infamous ball tampering episode in the third Test against South Africa.

Speaking on his appointment, Rahane said: "I am very excited to be captaining the team that I have always considered as my family. I would extend my thanks to the entire management of Rajasthan Royals for having shown the trust in me and considered me for this role."

"I am thrilled to be back with the Royals again and I am ready to get to work and do all that I can, to ensure we go all out and give our best. We won't miss a beat as we gear up for yet another exciting IPL season in a few days from now."

"I would also like to thank the fans and followers who have stood by us and I look forward to their continued support for Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season," he added.

The Mumbai batsman has proved his ability and temperament to lead whenever he was handed the responsibility. He captained the India side in one of the most important Test matches against Australia and won the series 2-1 with India retaining the top spot in the ICC rankings in 2017.

Back in 2015, he was also handed the captaincy of the Indian team against Zimbabwe in a bilateral three-match ODI series and two-match T20I series.

