Rahane says India ready to take on Sri Lanka

Indian Team cricketer, Ajinkya Rahane, on Tuesday said the team was well prepared to take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming series. Rahane, who was addressing a press conference in Kolkata, said the team was not taking the Sri Lankan side lightly despite a 9-0 clean sweep against the visitors during their tour to the Island nation earlier this year. India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the opening match of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium.