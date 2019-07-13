Rahane should be India's number 4: Former BCCI Secy

After India's defeat in World Cup semi finals against New Zealand by 18 runs, everyone started scrutinizing selector for poor selection of number 4 batsman. While speaking on this row Former BCCI Secretary, Sanjay Jagdale backs Ajinkya Rahane to play at number 4, and questioning the credibility of Vijay Shankar. "I think team needs batsman like Ajinkya Rahane at 4, we kept experimenting for 3 months and with players who didn't have a proven track record outside sub-continent. Rahane has always scored in England, Rishabh Pant made test 100s in England and Australia," said Jagdale. "We kept playing Shankar, Rayudu and Karthik. Both Rayudu and Kartik have been playing since '03 but couldn't establish. Shankar didn't have experience of playing in England. I had been speaking of Rahane since middle order looked weak. Selectors should have had better vision," he added.