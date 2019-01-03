Ragini Navet clinch US Kids Golf India Tour's Kolkata leg

Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Delhi's Ragini Navet shot a hole-in-one to edge past Srinjini Mukherjee and clinch the girls 12-14 years section in the Kolkata leg of the US Kids Golf India Tour 2018-19 at Tollygunge Club here on Thursday.

Joysurjo Dey (boys 15-18 years) and Ramayush Ray (boys 13-14 years) also made an impact with even par scores to top the table in their respective categories.

Chaitanya Pandey (boys 7 years) and Arshvant Srivastava (boys 9) emerged winners.

The tour takes pride in making kids play age-specific yardages, and that was emphasized by Arshvant winner in boys nine years.

With the focus on promoting junior golf, US Kids Golf India Tour, after rousing success in its opening event of the 2018-19 season at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Delhi-NCR, held its second leg in Kolkata on a cold winter morning.

"It was amazing to see the talent on display today and we couldn't have been happier with the way that the US Golf Kids India Tour has kicked off," president of the US Kids Golf India said.

The US Kids Golf India Tour 2018-19 will also carry ranking points, and with participation in a minimum of four events out of the eight, the junior golfers will be able to gain qualification for the US Kids World Championship, US Kids European Championships as well as US Kids Teen World Championship.

Subsequent events will be held in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Pune.

--IANS

