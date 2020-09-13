Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences at the demise of veteran leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh saying his demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as that of country.

"Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more with us. I pay tributes to him. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," the Prime Minister said describing him as connected to roots and one who understood poverty.

The Prime Minister said Singh tried to live the ideology he grew up with. "When I used to work as BJP organisation worker, I knew him closely since then," he said.

Recalling those days, the Prime Minister said: "In several TV debates, we used to exchange arguments. He was a Cabinet minister in UPA, I used to be in constant touch with him for developmental works as Chief Minister of Gujarat."

The Prime Minister said he used to keep himself updated about Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's health.

"He was in news for last 3-4 days. I used to keep myself updated about his health. I used to think that he will recover soon and will be back to serving Bihar," he said.

Possibly in an indication towards the senior leader's recent resignation from RJD, PM Modi said it was no longer possible for Singh to go with ideals with which he worked and the people with whom he worked.

"3-4 days ago, he had expressed his sentiments in a letter. But he was equally concerned about the development of his region. He had sent a list of developmental works to the Bihar Chief Minister. The concern of Bihar, its people is visible in that letter," the Prime Minister added.

"I would request Nitish Jee that we try to fulfill the sentiments expressed by him in his last letter," he said.

Former Union Minister and ex-Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-COVID complications.

He was 74 years old.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Singh resigned from RJD on September 10.

The senior leader was admitted at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for some health complication. With a handwritten note, Singh conveyed the decision of his resignation to the RJD founder.

On September 11 he shot off a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfilment of his three demands, which also included bringing ordinance regarding amendment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law. (ANI)