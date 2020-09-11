Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Bihar CM, asks him to bring ordinance regarding amendment of MNREGA law

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): After quitting Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Friday shot off a letter to Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar seeking the fulfilment of his three demands, which also included bringing ordinance regarding amendment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law.

"While increasing the management of government and SC-ST land under MNREGA law, there is a need to add the lands of general farmers. There is also a need to bring in an ordinance on the matter to avoid Code of Conduct," he stated in the letter.

While describing Vaishali as the "mother of democracy" and the "first republic", he urged the Bihar Chief Minister to "hoist the National flag from Vaishali either on 15th August and 26th January." Singh gave the example of Jharkhand, which was bifurcated from Bihar in 2000 that the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony use to take place in Ranchi.

The former RJD national vice president also demanded Kumar to "bring back the begging bowl or 'bhikshapatra' of Lord Buddha from Afghanistan" which the Lord Buddha donated to the people of Vaishali centuries ago.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where he is undergoing treatment for some health complication. With a handwritten note, Singh yesterday conveyed the decision of his resignation to the RJD founder.

According to reports, he was unhappy with talks of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, joining the RJD.

Earlier in June, Singh had resigned from the post of the National Vice President of the RJD. He had then raised questions over the style of work of Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh. (ANI)

