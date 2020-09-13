Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Dies at 74, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of the Former Union Minister

New Delhi, September 13: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister, died on Sunday. Singh was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi a few days ago following ill health. Singh represented the Vaishali constituency in Bihar and was the Union Minister for Rural Development in the Congress-led UPA-I government. Reports informed that Singh was admitted to the hospital a week ago after developing post-COVID-19 complications. He had resigned from the primary membership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) last week. Singh's condition deteriorated considerably on Saturday following which he was put on a ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the former Union Minister and said his death has left a void in the political sphere in Bihar. "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country", the Prime Minister said.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country: PM Narendra Modi





Singh was a long-time associate of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Taking to Twitter, Lalu Prasad wrote an emotional post saying that he will miss his dear friend. Singh was born on June 6, 1946. He represented the Vaishali constituency of Bihar and was the national vice president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal political party. Lalu Prasad Yadav Attempts to Persuade Raghuvansh Prasad Singh to Stay Back in RJD, Says 'You Are Not Going Anywhere'.

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away. He was admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.





The 74-year-old leader was widely regarded as an expert in rural and agricultural area of the country. He has been credited with the conceptualisation and implementation of the NREGA (National Rural Guarantee Employment) Act.