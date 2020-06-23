Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Admitted to AIIMS Patna For COVID-19 Treatment, Resigns as RJD National VP

Bihar, June 23: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post on Tuesday. He is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Singh, who was suffering from fever and cough for quite some time, was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna last week, following the advice of doctors and his samples were also sent for COVID-19 testing. Bihar Elections 2020 Likely on Time, EC Firm on Allowing Postal Ballots For Voters Hit by COVID-19.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD National VP Resigns From Post:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from his post. He is currently admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna as has tested positive for #COVID19. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/AXW0QD4fFD — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020





The coronavirus tally in the state increased to 7825, and the death toll has increased to 55. On the other hand, the total coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4.4 lakh mark and the death toll jumped to 14,011.