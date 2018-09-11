Raghuram Rajan's statement proves Congress is responsible for bad loans: Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi led a government that attacked the very core of the Indian banking system. While addressing the gathering in the national capital, Irani said former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's statement clearly proved that the Congress was responsible for the mounting bad loans. "Between 2006-08, the UPA functioning led to increased NPAs in India's banking structure," added Irani.