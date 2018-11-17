Raghavendra Rathore's design school pays ode to Stan Lee

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Ace designer Raghavendra Rathores Gurukul School of Design (GSD) hosted a workshop celebrating comic book legend Stan Lee and puppetry with young design students.

Gurukul School of Design, Jaipur, which has been founded by lifestyle designer Raghavendra Rathore and later, was joined by Amrapali Jewels as partners, will conduct a very special workshop themed "Celebrating Stan Lee and the endangered Art of Puppetry", a statement said.

As many as 29 young design enthusiasts and students from Pune attended the workshop hosted at the GSD campus on Saturday.

Actor and ex-Miss India Worldwide Shivani Wazir Pasrich interacted and engaged with the students on the unique philosophy of GSD, the journey of becoming a fashion entrepreneur and importance of well-rounded education.

The session was followed by the workshop where the students created concepts by drawing inspiration from their favourite Marvel characters through the traditional craft of puppetry.

Manoj Bhat and his family, known for showcasing the dying craft of puppetry at heritage properties in Jaipur, will engage and educate students on the technicality of making a kathpuli/puppet along with translating the traditional craft into a modern design.

Their final creative concept will be followed with a 15 min puppet show.

"The mind of a designer is like a sponge that keeps absorbing constantly. Any cues on aesthetics that are unique & selective, trigger imaginative storms in the mind. At GSD we inspire young design enthusiasts to use the old to create something new and extraordinary..

"Through this puppetry workshop, the students celebrated Stan Lee and worked with the age old art of puppet making to rethink designs," said Rathore in a statement.

Tarang Arora, Amrapali Jewels and Partner, GSD noted that "Anything can trigger the design process, From small artefacts, textures on walls, or crafts, all connect to create new interpretations of fashion.

"We at GSD aim at working with this unique curriculum and allow students to immerse in understanding the dying arts of India. This way their designs will carry traditions and yet cater to the modern times we live in," said Arora.

Known for co-creating Marvel's beloved superheroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, The Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, Lee died at the age of 95 after suffering from Pneumonia.

