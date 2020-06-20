Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA, Raises Doubts on Delhi LG Anil Baijal's Order for 5-Day Institutional Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients, Asks 'From Where Will We Get 90,000 Beds?'

New Delhi, June 20: Aam Aadmi Party Legislator Raghav Chadha on Saturday raised doubts on the recent Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order which makes it mandatory for all COVID-19 patients -- symptomatic or asymptomatic -- to be kept in quarantine centres for five days. He said that by June 30 Delhi will require 90,000 beds in hospitals and asked the LG Baijal from where the Union territory government will get 90,000 beds in national capital.

Raising doubts on LG Baijal's order, Chadha said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?" Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

He also said, "As per yesterday's order, all COVID-19 patients, symptomatic or asymptomatic, will be kept in quarantine centres for 5 days. People from my constituency have told me that they won't get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centres."

Earlier on Friday, LG Bailjal had passed an order to stop home isolation amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the national capital. The order said that five-day institutional quarantine will be compulsory for all COVID-19 positive cases after which patients can be sent for home isolation.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 53,116. Of these, 27,512 are active cases, while 23,569 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. Till now, 2,035 people have also died due to the illness.