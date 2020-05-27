Rage of the Impotent: Three Reasons That Explain China’s Border Moves and How India Should Respond

The Book of Changes, or I Ching, containing distilled ancient Chinese wisdom which guided the heavenly ordained rulers of the Middle Kingdom both in the discharge of temporal duties and in the pursuit of pleasures, offers this cautionary advice: “Give rein to your emotion. If not, disaster is ahead. There is no benefit whatsoever.”

The men who rule China from Zhongnanhai clearly follow these words of sage advice as did the emperors who ruled from the adjacent Forbidden City. Their inscrutability bears evidence to the overwhelming influence that I Ching wields even today.

Yet, there has been a certain departure from the inscrutability that has been the hallmark of the CPC leadership ever since China realised that the global blowback to the manner in which Beijing handled the ‘Wuhan Virus’ outbreak, that has since turned into the rampaging COVID19 pandemic, is more than fleeting anger.

With tens of thousands of people dead, many more afflicted and several times more losing their livelihoods across continents, the rising tide of anger against China is real and here to stay.

The CPC leadership, which doubles up as the totalitarian regime of China, understands that this anger can have far-reaching consequences. A fierce global blowback will inevitably adversely impact the Chinese economy. That, in turn, would upend the CPC’s plans and politics at home and abroad.

A politically and economically isolated China, a pariah state, cannot aspire to become the sole global power, a goal that has driven the Chinese regime since the days of Deng Xiaoping.

Party time is over, or so would the emerging numbers suggest. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global economy to a grinding halt and countries are scrambling to kickstart their stalled economies. If China believed it would go unscathed, it clearly overestimated its resilience and strength: The Chinese economy has turned cold along with the economies of the rest of the world.

Unemployment in China is currently estimated to be at 10 per cent, which is four percentage points more than what is admitted officially. Closed factories mean lost jobs; neither the CPC commissars nor their super-strong general secretary-for-life Xi Jinping ever thought either would happen. Just as they did not expect the ‘Wuhan Virus’ would shrink the Chinese economy by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Understandably, at the all-important annual ‘Two Sessions’ meetings last week, delayed by nearly two months (something that was unimaginable a year ago), the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress spent considerable time in deliberating on the economy and the path ahead. While little will ever be known of the actual deliberations, what little is known is sufficiently indicative of the mood in Zhongnanhai.

For the first time since 1990, no annual GDP target has been set; the government’s focus will return to where it was decades ago, that is, job creation (to reabsorb millions who have lost their jobs and create employment for 8.7 million new graduates) and tackle food inflation. It is believed that the 14th Five-Year Plan, which is being drafted, will steer China away from a globalised economy, dependent on others, to an economy primarily dependent on the Chinese market.

It would be fair to suggest that China is preparing for life after Covid-19 when global supply chains and geostrategic alignments and geopolitical alliances will be in for a churn. How extensive will be that churn can only be contemplated and not commented on with certitude at the moment.

For China, or rather the Communist Party of China, these are not happy times. Their promotion and projection of Xi Jinping as a strong and resolute leader above criticism at home and beyond reproach abroad has not quite turned out the way it was supposed to be. The handling of the ‘Wuhan Virus’ outbreak, the making of a pandemic and the absence of concern, compassion or contrition on the part of the Xi regime has had the opposite effect.

