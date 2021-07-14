RaGa's Close Aide Welcomes Prashant Kishor into Cong. Minutes Later the Tweet Disappears

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has joined Congress, Archana Dalmia, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, tweeted while welcoming him into the grand old party.

@PrashantKishor का सदस्यता ग्रहण करने के बाद @INCIndia में तहेदिल से उनका स्वागत!! A warm welcome into the Congress family,” she wrote. However, minutes later, the tweet was deleted.

A day ago Kishor had held discussions with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A news channel quoted its sources as indicating that the Gandhis and Prashant Kishor, during their talks, may have explored a formal role for the strategist in the party as it prepares big elections ahead, state and national.

However, top Congress sources have told News18 that the meeting between Gandhis and Kishor had a larger agenda revolving around the 2024 polls, how Congress can be relevant and a factor in attempts to form a front against the BJP.

The presence of Sonia Gandhi at the meeting is significant as most seniors in opposition prefer to do business. Sources say Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked how Congress can be strengthened.

