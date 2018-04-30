RaGa meets Lalu, Yogi says Congress is mother of corruption

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is currently recuperating at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Rahul reportedly enquired about Lalu Yadav’s health during his meeting with the RJD chief. The meeting comes just a day after Congress’s Jan Aakrosh rally in Delhi. On the other hand, reacting to Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Lalu Yadav, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said Meanwhile, Lalu has also written a letter to the AIIMS Director on his discharge. In the letter, he has written that the hospital administration would be responsible if anything untoward happens to him after he is shifted to Ranchi. Lalu was shifted to AIIMS from Ranch jail where he was serving sentence since December 23 last year after being convicted in a fodder scam case.