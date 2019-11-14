How Newspaper Reports on 'PMO Interference' and Dissent Note Revved Up the Rafale Row Again

New Delhi: The government took the ‘ceremonial’ handover of the first Rafale jet for the Indian Air Force with much fanfare in September, but before the fighter planes can actually join the fleet starting next year, the deal for the 36 aircraft will once again have to pass the scrutiny of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will rule on the review petitions demanding that the court set aside its verdict of December 14 last year and order a criminal investigation into the controversial government-to-government deal with France.

The December verdict had declined a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations in the purchase of 36 jets from France’s Dassault Aviation at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore. The review pleas were filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, among others, in December after a series of documents on the deal leaked from the defence ministry were published by The Hindu.

In a series of articles published starting February, the newspaper had reported that the defence ministry had in 2015 objected to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France. It had also quoted from a dissent note written by three senior defence ministry officials who were the domain experts on the seven-member Indian negotiating team.

In the review pleas, the petitioners alleged that the court’s ruling in December last year had “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover”. The government had denied the allegations and rejected them as completely baseless.

The bench, also comprising justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph had on May 10, 2019, reserved its judgment in the case.

News18 explains the story so far in one of India’s most politically-infused and high-profile cases, a verdict on which could set a legal precedent and chart new political game plans.

What is the Rafale fighter jets deal?





The Rafale is a twin-engine multi-role combat jet designed and built by France’s Dassault Aviation. Although India had originally initiated the process and held negotiations to buy a fleet of 126 jets in 2007 under the-then UPA government, a final deal was only struck in 2015.

During PM Modi’s visit to France in April 2015, a government-to-government deal was signed for the purchase of 36 jets in flyaway condition. The decision has proven to be extremely controversial, with questions raised about whether India overpaid for the jets and if Modi broke protocol to benefit Anil Ambani’s Reliance group, which was then picked as Dassault’s main Indian partner.

The deal changed the terms of the original deal under the UPA wherein 18 jets were to be manufactured in France and 108 in India in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) under transfer of technology.

Under the new deal, India was to start receiving the jets from September 2019 at the cost of Rs 1670 crore per fighter jet. To execute the offset obligation for the Rs 59,000 crore deal, Dassault Aviation set up a joint venture with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence Ltd (RDL). The transfer of technology clause was removed in the new deal.

What are the allegations in the case?





The Congress used the Rafale controversy as its main election plank against the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year. It accused the BJP government of engineering major irregularities in the deal, alleging that the government purchased each fighter jet at much higher cost, roughly three times, than the Rs 526 crore per jet finalised by the UPA government.

It also been demanded that the Centre give an answer to why state-run HAL was kept out of the deal, while private enterprise RDL was chosen as the offset partner. The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and RDL also came under scrutiny as the Congress sought an explanation over why a 12-day old company with no experience in manufacturing fighter jets replaced aerospace major HAL.

The government, however, has maintained its position on the defence deal and has rejected all allegations. In its defence, the ruling BJP has said that it removed the ToT clause and decided to buy the 36 aircraft in flyaway condition keeping in mind the “urgent” operational needs of the IAF.

