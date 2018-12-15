Rafale verdict: BJP has embarrassed Supreme Court, says Kapil Sibal

While speaking to ANI on centre's (Bharatiya Janata Party) affidavit seeking correction in Supreme Court (SC) judgement on Rafale deal verdict, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, "It's very unfortunate because what's now being stated by the government is really blaming the court for misinterpreting the points they had placed before the court in a sealed cover." "The fact of the matter is they should have said 'while pricing details have been shared with Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the matter isn't yet brought to Public Accounts Committee' (PAC). SC relied upon what they said and gave an order. Now they're embarrassed and have embarrassed court as well. This isn't only part of judgment that's factually incorrect", he added.