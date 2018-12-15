Rafale row: BJP has duped Supreme Court of India, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi

After being forced on the backfoot by the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on the Rafale jet deal, the Congress had hit back by claiming that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government misled the apex court on the issue of Rafale deal scrutiny by the Comptroller and Auditor General. The opposition party has also accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading the SC by claiming that a CAG report on the Rafale deal had been examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Nodi in last two years have befooled the nation and now recently they have duped the Supreme Court of India. If they think that they can get away from this very easily then they are highly mistaken from their end." "They have presented all the wrong facts in front of the apex court and by doing this they have simply done contempt of court", he added.