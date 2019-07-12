Rafale will be game changer for IAF: Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria took a sortie on Rafale aircraft at French Air Force's Mont-de-Marsan air base. While speaking to ANI, RKS Bhadauria said, "Rafale will bring lot of capability into the air force. In terms of technology and weapons, Rafale has brought in, it will again be a game changer for IAF from our planning perspective, point of view of offensive missions and planning the kind of war we want to conduct in the coming years." India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their cooperation over the last many years.