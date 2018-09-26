Rafale deal very important to me as it is a strategic coalition: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday cleared his stand on the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal, involving his country and India. Speaking on the topic, President Macron said, "It was a government to government discussion. I just want to refer to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi very clearly said a few days ago. I was not in-charge at that time. I know that we have very clear rules. This contract is part of a board of framework, which is a mediatory and defence coalition between India and France. It is very important to me because it is a strategic coalition."