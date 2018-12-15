Rafale deal verdict: Nothing to investigate in this matter, says Subramanian Swamy

While speaking to ANI, on correct 'misrepresentation' of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Rafale deal verdict, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said, "It is certainly very embarrassing to think because the language was such that it could be given to a deputation but, it was supposed to be in a sealed cover and the court should correctly brought it out on record as it is relevant for the court to know that the CAG has considered this matter and it is before the Public Accounts Committee when it was not so." "However, it makes no difference in terms of the final order of the court because there are many other things which the court has said despite this not being true and we still uphold the order that there is nothing to investigate in this matter", he added.