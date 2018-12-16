Rafale deal verdict: Congress is conspiring with Pakistan to take revenge for its 2014 electoral loss, says BJP

Reacting to Congress' displeasure over Rafale deal verdict, Narasimha Rao, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Congress is not worried about country's security or its self-respect. He also said that Rahul Gandhi and his party are more worried about Pakistan's internal matters. He added that Rahul blames and insults the Election Commission of India, Centre, Army and Supreme Court. 'Congress party does not believe in India's democracy, and is ready to take revenge on the country for it 2014 loss', he said. He also accused Congress of being unfair to the country by conspiring with Pakistan just to hide its own laziness.