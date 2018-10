Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi demands PM Modi's resignation

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday put severe charges of corruption against him. He called Narendra Modi a corrupt person and questioned his silence. "The PM of India is a corrupt person. He awarded Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. There is a clear-cut case against the PM," said Rahul while addressing a press meet in the national capital. The Congress president also demanded Prime Minister's resignation.