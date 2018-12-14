Rafale deal protected both security and commercial interests of India: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed a press conference on Rafale deal verdict delivered by the Supreme Court on Friday. While addressing the mediapersons, Jaitley said that Rafale deal protected both security and commercial interests of India. Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012.