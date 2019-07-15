Rafale deal offset being used for Skill India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman today spoke at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Skill India mission. She said that the government was using the offset money of Rafale deal to train people. She said, "During election campaigning, the Opposition was saying that Modi ji gave offset money from Rafale Deal to someone. I ask, to whom? Today, offset money is available to be used for skill training. Today we have signed MoU with Dassault for the same."