Rafale deal: India-France relations based on trust, says French envoy

Ever since the Rafale fighter jet deal was signed, it has become a buzzing issue in the country for alleged irregularities from India side. However, France has cleared a number of times that there was no corruption in the deal. Now, French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said that India-France relations are based on "trust", and his country is with India in both "good" and "tough" times. "France and India's relationship goes back 70 years, it's based on trust. We are here in the good moments, which is easy, but we are also here when it's tougher," Ziegler said in Jaipur, where he is attending a literature festival.