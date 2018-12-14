Rafale Deal: If Congress and Rahul have morals they should apologise to nation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan asked for apology from Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Rafale deal. The minister said, "Supreme Court today did a great work for India. Congress was raising questions on Rafale deal to hide their failures. There was no truth in that and Supreme Court proved it today. If Congress and its President have morals, they should apologise before the nation." The Supreme Court on December 14 dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal. The bench stated there is no need to conduct investigation into details of Rafale pricing