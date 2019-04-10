Rafale case: RS Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi for 'motivated campaign' after SC allows leaked docs in review petition

After the Supreme Court dismissed Centre's preliminary objection in the Rafale case and allowed the leaked documents to be a part of the review petition, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a "wrong" perception was being created that the SC order was a setback to the central government, and that the motivated campaign led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be repelled by the people of India. Prasad added that his government was sure that the review petition will be dismissed in all likelihood.