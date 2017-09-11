Rafael Nadal wins 3rd US Open: A look at the numbers behind his Grand Slam success over the years

Having captured his third US Open title, Nadal made it very clear to his rivals that he would indeed not be going away any time soon.

Rafael Nadal insists nothing comes easy to him on any court but scanning his list of Grand Slam final triumphs one would be hard-pressed to find anything more comprehensive than this 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory in the US Open final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The 6-2 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Stan Wawrinka at the Roland Garros in June or the 6-1 6-3 6-0 win over Roger Federer in 2008 that earned him another of his 10 French Open crowns might have been more ruthless, but they were no more complete.

While his battling South African opponent kept the contest from being a complete blowout, there was never a single moment when Nadal was under threat.

Despite being one of the biggest servers on the ATP Tour, Kevin Anderson was unable make a dent in Nadal's defence and he managed not a single break point in his maiden Grand Slam final.

"It was more the conundrum of playing Rafa as opposed to being in my first final," said Anderson.

"His competitiveness, consistency at that level. He never goes away."

Having captured his third US Open title, Nadal made it very clear to his rivals that he would indeed not be going away any time soon.

And although he did not count it as one of his primary objectives, the 31-year-old did not dismiss the possibility of one day surpassing Federer's Grand Slam haul of 19 titles.

"I really don't think much about these kind of things. I do my way, he does his way," said Nadal.

While women's tennis produced two first-time Grand Slam winners this season, the old guard continued to rule supreme in the men's game with Nadal and Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece.

It marks the fourth time Nadal has won at least two major titles in a year and just the seventh time since tennis went professional in 1968 that a men's Grand Slam final was contested by two players 30 and over.

With Federer and Nadal fit again after battling last year's injury woes and Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic fighting their way back to fitness, the 'Big Four' might well be back in business next season.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers behind Nadal's Grand Slam success over the years.

3 " Nadal went through the tournament dropping a total of just three sets.

3 " He has now won the US Open three times. Only four players have won more than him in the Open era; Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, Federer (all five) and John McEnroe (four).

3 " He made it to three Grand Slam finals this year (Australia Open, French Open and US Open). He lost to Federer in the Australian Open final.

4 " This is the fourth season in which Nadal has won multiple Slams after 2008 (two), 2010 (three) and 2013 (two).

4 " He ended a four-year title drought at the Flushing Meadows.

5 " He has claimed five titles in 2017 " the most since 2013 when he had won 10.

16 " He won his 16th Grand Slam and is three titles away from the men's record held by his great rival Federer.

23 " It was his 23rd Grand Slam final. He has a win-loss ratio of 16:7.

23 " He has a 23"2 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year.

70 " He has a win rate of 70 per cent in Grand Slam finals, with victory over Anderson his 16th in 23 appearances on the biggest stage.

84 " His career win percentage at the US Open is 84 per cent, which is his second highest at a Grand Slam after the French Open. He has a win percentage of 98 at the Roland Garros.

>Career highlights

" Defeated World No 2 Andy Roddick to guide Spain to the Davis Cup title in 2004. He won the tournament again in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

" Won the French Open on debut in 2005, and a year later, beat Federer in the final.

" In 2007, he became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win a hat-trick of Roland Garros titles.

" Won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics for Spain in singles. Clinched the doubles gold with Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Games.

" Suffered his first French Open loss in 2009 to Sweden's Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

" Regained the title the following year, beating Soderling in the final. He also won his first US Open title, becoming the seventh man to win all four Grand Slams.

" Matched Borg's record of six French Open titles with his 2011 victory and overtook the Swede in 2012.

" Became the first man with eight titles at the same Grand Slam when he beat fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the 2013 final at the Roland Garros. He also won the US Open that year.

" Became the first man to win five successive French Open titles in 2014.

" Won his second Grand Slam of 2017 at the Flushing Meadows after a record-extending 10th French Open title in June.

With inputs from Reuters. View More