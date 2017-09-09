Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro, US Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Live Updates

New Delhi: After knocking out Roger Federer from the US Open, Juan Martin del Potro now takes on Rafael Nadal in the semifinal. The 2009 US Open winner will now have his eyes set on his second title. The Argentine giant triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in front of a spellbound Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Nadal, who will keep his world number one status following third seed Federer’s exit, defeated Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 97 minutes to make it to semis.

It will be a sixth US Open semi-final for Nadal and 26th at the majors while Del Potro, the 24th seed, will be playing in just his fourth last-four match at the Slams.

Del Potro, whose career was almost ended last year after undergoing four wrist surgeries, wrapped up the first set thanks to a break in the 11th game secured with a blistering crosscourt pass.

Nadal will take an 8-5 record over Del Potro into the semi-final. The winner will face South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the semis, for the title.

(Inputs PTI).