Rafael Nadal turns 31: Watch Spaniard celebrate birthday in Paris as he chases 10th French Open title

Rafael Nadal turned 31 on Saturday and he celebrated his birthday in splendid fashion by making the fourth round of Roland Garros in Paris while dropping just one game in his 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili. The nine-time champion, who won his first Grand Slam at the age of 19, has over the years gotten used to spending his birthdays at the claycourts in the French capital.

Back in 2005, Nadal became only the second male player after Mats Wilander to win the French Open on his first attempt. He then went on to reign the terre batteu Major with three more titles till 2008 and added five more Coupe des Mousquetaires between 2010 and 2014. This year he arrives in Paris after having won his 10th title at Monte Carlo and Barcelona, and is chasing an unprecedented La Decima at Roland Garros.

The organisers at the French Open presented Nadal with a chocolate cake to celebrate his 31st birthday. Watch the cake-cutting ceremony in the video below.

Nadal thanked his fans for their birthday wishes on Twitter by posting a picture of his team. He will play his last-16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday.

Thank you all for you birthday wishes. Here's a pic with the amazing people in @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/LstDgXcNxD " Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 3, 2017

But the Spaniard has special plans for his birthday evening. Nadal will be glued in front of the television to support his beloved Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final against Juventus. "On Saturday, at 8.45 I'm going to be in front of the TV for sure supporting my team, hoping that Real Madrid will win another time," said Nadal. "Very close match. It's obvious that anything could happen. Juve I think only conceded three goals in the whole Champions League. Going to be so difficult. "And Madrid probably one of the teams with the most potential to score goals." On the occasion of his 31st birthday, watch some of Nadal's most jaw-dropping forehands over the years.

Happy 31st birthday, @RafaelNadal! 🎉🎈 We're celebrating with some of his most jaw-dropping forehands over the years... pic.twitter.com/HcVEMAfi3u " Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 3, 2017

