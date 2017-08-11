Rafael Nadal Stunned by 18-Year-Old Denis Shapovalov at Rogers Cup

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov created a biggest upset at Rogers Cup when he defeated top seeded Rafael Nadal.

Shapovalov stunned Nadal 3-6, 6-4,7-6 (4) in the third round despite needing a wild card to get into the tournament.

Nadal would have become No. 1 in the world if he had defeated Shapovalov and the winner of match between Chung Hyeon and Adrian Mannarino on Friday.

Nadal’s defeat to Shapovalov meant that Andy Murray will hold on to top spot for now. But Roger Federer who is battling in Montreal has a chance to close the gap on Murray and Nadal.

Federer on Thursday defeated David Ferrer in a three-set encounter to win his match in Montreal.

Nadal went 0-for-6 on break points in the third set. Sat back and waited for the kid to miss. He didn’t. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 11, 2017





Shapovalov is youngest #ATPMasters1000 quarter-finalist ever and 2nd-youngest player to defeat Nadal (@Borna_Coric at 2014 @_Swiss_Indoors). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) August 11, 2017



