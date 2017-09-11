Rafael Nadal secures top spot as compatriot Garbine Muguruza reaches career high No 1 in WTA rankings

>Madrid: Rafael Nadal remained in the World No 1 spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Fellow Spaniard Garbine Muguruza led the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings while US Open champion Sloane Stephens capped her fairy-tale comeback from injury by climbing 66 places - from 83 to 17.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, on Sunday won his third US Open title with a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

Switzerland's Roger Federer moved to the second position, while Britain's Andy Murray, who is currently out of action due to a hip injury, remains at third.

German Alexander Zverev jumped to the fourth position, ahead of Marin Cilic. Serbia's Novak Djokovic moved down to the sixth place, while Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka dropped four positions to occupy the eighth.

After a semi-final finish in New York, Spain's Pablo CarreÃ±o Busta jumped nine positions to join the top 10 list.

US Open finalist Kevin Anderson climbed 17 places to move to 15th spot while semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro moved to 24th position.

In the women's singles rankings, Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova dropped three positions to take the fourth place.

Simona Halep of Romania came in second, followed by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

After making it to her 3rd Grand Slam final this year, Venus Williams jumped four places to occupy the fifth position ahead of sixth placed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova climbed to ninth spot, while Latvia's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko grabbed the 10th position.

US Open 2017 runner up Madison Keys climbed four places to take the 12th spot in the latest rankings.

With inputs from IANS