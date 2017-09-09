Rafael Nadal en route to US Open final after defeating del Potro

London [UK], Sep 09 (ANI): After commanding four-set win over Juan Martin del Potro, top seed Rafael Nadal will try to add to his 15 Grand Slam titles on Sunday in the men's final of the U.S. Open against Kevin Anderson.

The Spanish star took two and a half hours to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

The 31-year-old told fans on Arthur Ashe Court, "After a couple of years with injuries, some troubles, a very emotional time, it is amazing to be back, very important for me. I played a couple of matches so-so, but the last three matches have been very positive, and this one was the best one for me. I have the passion to play with full energy, and to come back here many years," reports The Guardian.

"Anderson is a huge player, with unbelievable serve. And he plays so well on this surface. He had some injuries but was able to back and play the best tennis of his career. I have known him since we were 12 years. Great to see him in the final."

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina, world No. 28, had defeated 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the US Open quarterfinals. (ANI)