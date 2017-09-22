Rafael Nadal Determined to Win Laver Cup as he Prepares to Partner Roger Federer

A European team consisting of Nadal, Roger Federer, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Tomas Berdych will face Team World in a three-day event in Prague starting on Friday.

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal on Friday lashed out at his critics dismissing suggestions that the Laver Cup is nothing more than an exhibition. He insists Team Europe are determined to ‘play with passion’ and win the tournament.

“We are here to try our best, I wake up today at 6am in the morning to practice. I don’t practice for an exhibition match. We are here to try our best and try to win. We want to play with passion and to play for our continent, we have a great team behind us and want to do it well, let’s see if we are able to do it.”

Federer was also keen to stress the value of the tournament, saying Team Europe have been ‘strategising’ for several days and are ready to give ‘everything’ they have to win.

Team Europe, featuring the world’s top two players, are overwhelming favourites to win the three-day tournament, which is named after Australian great Rod Laver, with a squad boasting a combined 36 grand slam titles against none for Team World.

The teams are captained by Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, whose own rivalry dates back to the 1970s.

“I’ve been watching these guys play for so many years, it’s going to be a fun weekend,” Borg told reporters on Wednesday. “But make no mistake, we are here to win.”

The first match takes place between Cilic and Frances Tiafoe.