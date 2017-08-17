Rafael Nadal Certain to Return to No 1 After Roger Federer Withdraws From Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal is all set to be the World No 1 for the first time in three years as Roger Federer withdrew from this week’s Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, citing a back injury he suffered in Montreal.

The Spaniard will overtake Britain’s top-ranked Andy Murray, who withdrew from Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.

Earlier, Nadal had a chance of going on top by reaching the semi-finals of the recently concluded Rogers Cup. However, he was stunned by Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the third round, hence the Spaniard failed to achieve the top spot.

However, according to the current equation, Federer’s withdrawal from Cincinnati open guarantees that ten-time French Open winner Nadal will move into the World No. 1 ranking position at the end of the week, when new ATP rankings will be released.

Nadal is thrilled to learn that he would return to the number one spot in the ATP Rankings for the first time in three years.

“For me to be in that position is something very special,” Sport24 quoted Nadal as saying.

"For me to be in that position is something very special," Sport24 quoted Nadal as saying.

"I have the passion and love for the game. That's why I'm able to be back in that position again," he added.

The Spaniard has struggled with knee injuries since first becoming world number one in August 2008 after a Cincinnati semi-final run. He even admitted doubting he could ever regain the top spot after so many years.

“If you don’t have doubts, it’s because you are very arrogant and I’m not very arrogant,” Nadal said. “There’s a young generation up and coming. It’s very tough to come back and be number one,” he added.

Federer, however, could yet move into the world number one spot at the US Open which begins August 28 in New York.

(With Agencies inputs)