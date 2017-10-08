Rafael Nadal Beats Nick Kyrgios in Straight Sets to Win China Open Title

Nadal become the outright most successful player in 2017 so far, after landing his sixth title of the year.

New Delhi: Rafael Nadal beat Nick Kyrgios 6-2 6-1 to win his second China Open Title and secure his 75th singles ATP title. The victory also helped Nadal to move ahead of Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev to become the outright most successful player in 2017 so far, after landing his sixth title of the year.

On the other hand, luck was not on Kyrgios side as in the very first game of the match a line call was wrongly judged against him. The Australian seemed frustrated and spoke to the umpire before being given a point penalty for continuing to berate the officials in the final game of the first set, which he lost 6-2.

However, after a controversial start, Kyrgios struggled to get his head in the right frame of mind, as Nadal ruthlessly took advantage of his misfortune. Later, after saving break points in his opening game of the second set, Nadal took the lead again as he turned the screw on the 22-year-old.

The Spaniard broke for 2-0 and then 4-0 as Kyrgios simply couldn’t get past his man and was even more erratic, hitting a string of backhand errors, which helped Nadal to clinch the China Open title for the first time since 2005.

Meanwhile, Nadal, with his latest win, extended his own lead ahead of Federer at the top of the rankings to follow up his US Open win, as the pair continue to do battle for the year-end No. 1 spot having shared the Slams among themselves.