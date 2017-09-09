Rafael Nadal Beats Juan Martin del Potro, Sets up US Open Final Clash With South Africa’s Kevin Anderson

Rafael will face South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the first semi-final.

New Delhi: World number 1, Rafael Nadal defeated Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro to progress to the final of US Open men’s singles. The Spaniard outplayed Del Potro 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to return to the US Open final for the first time since 2013.

It was Argentine who walked away with the first set, but then Nadal kept his cool and went on to clinch the subsequent three sets. Nadal showed his dominance as he won nine games in a row in the penultimate set.

Interestingly, in 2009 it was Del Potro who defeated Nadal in the semis and then he went on to win the title.

With this impressive win, Nadal will make an appearance in his 23rd career Grand Slam final. The 31-year-old will face South Africa’s Kevin Anderson, who defeated Pablo Carreno Busta in the first semi-final.

28th seed Anderson becomes South Africa’s first Grand Slam singles finalist in more than 30 years after he stunned Pablo Carreno 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. Apparently, it will be Anderson’s first ever Grand Slam final.

Meanwhile, Nadal, who made a comeback of sorts after dropping the first set, will have his eyes set on third US Open and 16th Grand Slam title.

“An amazing season of course after a couple of years with some problems, injuries, tough moments. It’s been a very emotional year. … It means everything to be on this amazing court in front of this amazing crowd,” Nadal said after the match during an on-court interview.