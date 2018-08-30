Radhika Apte to Trollers on her Netflix memes

Actress Radhika Apte, who is being trolled for frequently featuring in the Indian projects of Netflix, doesn't think her association with the streaming platform has been long and that the three series getting released around the same time was just a coincidence. Radhika had three releases -- "Lust Stories", "Sacred Games" and "Ghoul" -- this year on Netflix. Twitterati started targeting the "Phobia" actress when the trailer of "Ghoul", Netflix India's first horror mini-series, got unveiled in July.