Radhika Apte, Manav in Netflix's horror series

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Popular internet entertainment service Netflix Inc will launch "Ghoul", its first Indian original horror series, on August 24. It will star Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul.

"Ghoul" has been produced in partnership with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films, Ivanhoe and Blumhouse.

"'Ghoul' is a thrilling horror series, both frightening and insightful. Its high production value, a chilling performance from Radhika Apte, and quality writing are sure to scare Indian and global audiences alike," Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, said in a statement.

All three episodes will be available at the same time to over 125 million Netflix members in 190 countries including India. The trailer for the series will launch on Tuesday.

Jason Blum of Blumhouse said: "It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce 'Ghoul'. This is Blumhouse's first foray into the horror genre in India and we're excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world."

Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films said "Ghoul" is an edge-of-your-seat horror series.

"This is our second collaboration with Netflix (after 'Sacred Games') and yet another strong example of commitment towards high quality content."

Kilian Kerwin of Ivanhoe Pictures said "Ghoul" has been a collaborative effort to tell a story that is rooted in India in a manner that will appeal to audiences around the world.

