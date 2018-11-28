Radhika Apte lauds short film genre at launch of ShortsTV in India

The queen of modern Indian cinema Radhika Apte batted for the short film genre at an event in Mumbai. Whilst at the launch of a London based channel ShortsTV in India, Radhika spoke about the liberty that filmmakers have in the short film genre as there are lesser risks. Hence, the ability to experiment is given more space here. She also praised the collaboration of ShortsTV with Tata Sky, as it will provide a platform to Indian filmmakers owing to marginal opportunities in the mainstream cinema.