Radha to replace injured Rajeshwari for women's T20I tri-series

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Teenaged left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was on Friday included in the Indian women's squad as a replacement for the injured Rajeshwari Gayakwad for the upcoming tri-series at home involving England and Australia.

Rajeshwari -- also a left-arm spinner -- sustained a webbing injury to her right hand during a fielding session after India's six-wicket loss to Australia in the opener here on Thursday.

Rajeshwari had earlier replaced another left-arm tweaker Ekta Bisht a couple of days ago after Bisht injured her left index finger during the third ODI against Australia in Vadodara on March 18.

The 17-year-old Radha made her international debut in the recent tour of South Africa, where she played in two T20Is.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian eves will next face England on Sunday.

India women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Radha Yadav.

--IANS

tri/vm