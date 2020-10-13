Racism Has Long Shaped US Prez Polls, Here’s How 2020 Might Unfold

Who turns out to vote, who stays at home, and who mails or drops in a ballot are all likely to play a significant role in the outcome of the US presidential election. Race and racism are important in motivating and suppressing voters.

Unlike in Australia and a handful of other democracies, voting in the United States is voluntary. People have to be motivated to vote, whether in person or by mail.

But with the public polarised and tribal, it is extremely difficult to convert likely voters away from their long-term allegiances.

So candidates try to mobilise likely supporters and suppress an opponent’s. Campaign strategists intended Donald Trump’s performance in the first presidential debate would signal strength. They hoped this would appeal to white women, whose support in important states he has been losing in droves.

Trump instead signalled strongly to a white supremacist group, the Proud Boys, that he wanted their support.

A Shameful History

Democratic theorists argue high turnout provides legitimacy for the political system by ensuring all voices are heard in democratic processes.

In practice, however, efforts to manipulate electoral participation - and specifically to suppress Black voters - have been a prominent theme in the history of American elections.

Enslaved people could not vote. After the 1860s Civil War, newly freed African Americans seized the right to vote, sending several men to represent Southern states in Congress.

But as early as the 1870s, white Americans systematically disenfranchised Black voters (and also many poor whites) through a variety of regulations — including property and education clauses.

The notorious “grandfather clause” decreed men could vote only if their grandfather was also eligible to vote in the years before 1867. Violence at the ballot box kept African American men, and African American women after 1920, away for decades.

When Trump incites his followers to sign up as “ election poll watchers”, he evokes this very history, which dominated Southern politics until the civil rights movement.

New Ways to Suppress Voters

Since the movement, African American voters have selected the Democratic presidential candidate in huge majorities. As a result, new forms of suppression have emerged to stop them.