Racial Attack on Manipur Girl ‘Disgusting’: NHRC Seeks Report

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday, 15 May, took suo motu cognisance of a racial attack on a girl from Manipur in Haryana.

The 20-year-old was allegedly subjected to racial discrimination and brutally attacked by locals from Faizapur, Gurugram in Haryana just for passing through the locality on Sunday afternoon.

Reportedly, she was saved by people and the police were called.

"“The police instead of initiating the requisite legal process, asked the victim to compromise. Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, calling for a detailed report within four weeks along with status of the investigation and counselling provided by the authorities to the victim.”" - NHRC statement

The commission said it would like to know about the present health condition of the victim and the status of the medical treatment being provided to her by the district authorities.

NHRC further observed that it is "disgusting" that a woman from the northeastern part of her own country has been subjected to racial discrimination and physical assault by a local family in the NCR region.

"“Apparently, the police personnel failed to take necessary action. They should have realised the impact of trauma and mental agony the woman was undergoing due to the tragic incident.”" - NHRC statement

Reportedly, the victim was stopped by an elderly woman, who rudely interrupted her from passing through the road stating that it was private property. The woman reportedly abused her in a racial tone and as the altercation started, the victim was called "corona".

In the meantime, the other family members also came out and started beating the victim with sticks.

NHRC said the victim is reportedly undergoing medical treatment and her CT scan results are awaited.

