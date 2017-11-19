Racers Anindith, Chittesh emerge champions in JK Tyre Nationals

Greater Noida, Nov 19 (IANS) Hyderabads Anindith Reddy and Kolhapurs Chittesh Mandody were crowned Euro JK 2017 and LGB 4 champions in the final of the 20th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship at the Buddh International Circuit here on Sunday.

As expected, Chennai's Joseph Mathew took home the Suzuki Gixxer Cup despite not even taking the podium in the weekend's second race.

Joseph finished fourth but he had picked up enough points by Round 3 to win by a comfortable 15 points (total 64 points).

Ahmedabad's Sachin Chaudhary (49) and Aizawl's Malsawmdawnglia Na (43) clinched the second and third places in the championship.

India's Sai Rahil Pillarisetty (from Hyderabad) claimed the third round of the Asian Cup of Road Racing by completing a fine double on Sunday.

The other Indians in fray, Israel Vanlalhruaizela and Lal Nunsanga of Mizoram, were however nudged off the podium.

Miu Nakahara and Mei Sakurai displaced them to take the second and third places.

"The grand finale lived up to expectations. We had an amazing crowd to mark the 20th year of the championship and the fans had a wonderful time," said Sanjay Sharma, the JK Motorsport President.

The JK Super Bike 600cc category threw up a surprise as Vijay Singh from Jaipur emerged champion.

He finished second on Saturday but managed to take the top podium as Gurvinder Singh, Race 1 winner, was excluded for technical infringement.

Anand Nagarajan clinched the second place in the championship while Aman Ahlawat was third.

Anindith, who won both the races on Saturday, was dominant on Sunday too.

He won the morning race, again with a 4-second margin, but in the last race of the season he was truly phenomenal.

He hit the chequered flag 10 seconds earlier than his two fierce rivals Nayan Chatterjee and Vishnu Prasad.

"It was a fantastic season. I began the first round slowly and it became really exciting by the second. This weekend has been amazing and I am glad to win the title once again," Anindith said.

Mumbai's Nayan took the second place in both the races.

Over 25,000 screaming fans were treated to a full bouquet of music, dance and stunts as the 20th edition of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship ended here.

