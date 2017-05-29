Racer Scott Dixon survives terrifying car crash, watch video

Incredible footage of the crash shows the moment Jay Howard's car bounced off a wall, skid and crashed into Scott Dixon's vehicle, sending it airborne.

New Zealand racer Scott Dixon had a terrifying crash at high speed during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

A frightening crash sent pole-sitter Scott Dixon’s car airborne and on to a retaining wall during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday but Dixon was not seriously hurt.

The crash started when Jay Howard lost control on lap 53 of the 200-lap race and Dixon slammed into him at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dixon’s car then flew into the air and crashed on top of an inside retaining wall, tearing the car apart. But the tub containing Dixon remained intact and he walked away from the crash. Howard also was not hurt.

This man flew through the air and landed on top of a wall and his first tweet after is to say how badly it sucks for his sponsor. https://t.co/dj2YU8PLOz — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 28, 2017





Oh my god it’s incredible that Scott Dixon is OK. pic.twitter.com/2nA1DRIIRo — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 28, 2017





“A little bit beaten up,” Dixon said in a television interview following the crash. “Glad everybody was OK. Definitely a wild ride.”

As Dixon’s car was in the air, Helio Castroneves’ car drove under him.

“I saw they were flying, I ducked, I closed my eyes,” Castroneves said.

“When I opened [them], I was in the grass” and Castroneves’ car had a damaged front wing, said Castroneves, who eventually finished a close second behind winner Takuma Sato.

The race was stopped for 18 minutes under a red flag so that track workers could repair part of the safety fencing that was ripped open by the impact of Dixon’s car.

Dixon is a four-time champion of the Verizon IndyCar Series and the New Zealander won the Indy 500 in 2008.

With inputs from agencies.