Racer Pissay joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory team

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Sherco TVS Rally Factory team announced that Aishwarya Pissay will be part of the four-member squad for the upcoming Baja Aragon motor rally.

The rally is scheduled to be held from July 20-22 in Teruel, Spain. The team comprises the French brother duo Adrien Metge and Michael Metge, Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino and Aishwarya Pissay from India.

Aishwarya will be the first Indian woman factory racer to compete in a Baja World Rally and will be leaving to Spain later this week to train with the team. The squad will race on the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team's Dakar machine -- RTR 450.

"This will be my first international Rally and I am overwhelmed as well as grateful to TVS Racing for giving me this opportunity. The Baja Aragon is a good training ground for any racer who has their sights set on the Dakar, as it tests their mettle among international talent," Pissay said in a statement.

"I am excited to race alongside experienced International Champions from the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team. The prospect of finally experiencing the RTR 450 is daunting but I look forward to packing time on the motorcycle and perfecting my technique."

Pissay is a 22-year-old female racer from Bengaluru. She is a winner of the Raid De Himalaya 2017, Dakshin Dare 2017, Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), 2017 and TVS Apache Ladies One Make Championship 2017.

Adrien Metge has been associated with Sherco TVS Rally Factory team since 2016. He has participated in Dakar for two consecutive years where he finished 11th in 2016 and 22nd in 2017.

Michael Metge, a recent entry into the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team has proved his mettle in Dakar Rally six consecutive times.

Spanish racer Lorenzo Santolino comes on board with vast experience in the international racing circuit. He has participated in OiLibya Morocco Rally and Desert Storm.

