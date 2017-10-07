Racer Aishwarya Pissay set for Raid de Himalaya

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Indias first ever national two-wheeler racing champion in the girls category, Aishwarya Pissay is all set to renew her campaign in the 19th Maruti Suzuki Raid de Himalaya, scheduled to start from Manali on Sunday.

The 21-year old from Bengaluru, who also won the Indian Rally championship for girls earlier this year, is supported by TVS Racing and will be riding a specially prepared Apache RTR 200 in the Moto Xtreme (2-Wheeler) category that has 43 entrants, during the week long event.

Aishwarya will seek to make up for her disappointing debut last year. She has entered in the Group 'B' (modified) class that has some very experienced male riders.

"I know it is going to be tough, but I am determined to give it my best shot. I take this opportunity to thank TVS Racing for all the support. But for them, I wouldn't be here," she said on the eve of the rally.

"Last year, when I made my debut in the Raid, I retired on the very first day due to technical problems. So, this time around, I am determined to make up for that disappointment.

"My immediate goal is to finish the rally which in itself would be an achievement considering the rugged terrain, Himalayan heights and the distances we will be tackling," she added.

--IANS

tri/bg