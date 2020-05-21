Race to Successful COVID Vaccine May Shape India’s Global Position

The world today is grappling with a major health crisis – the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. With the first COVID-19 case being detected in China in November 2019, currently more than 3.5 million people across the world have tested positive for the disease with approximately 2,75,000 deaths. In April 2020, United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, stated that “COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations.”

With this major health crisis at hand, countries across the globe have resorted to another race, similar to the space race by the Soviet Union and the United States of America in the 1950s and the 1960s – the race to developing the first successful COVID-19 vaccine. The stakes and the bragging rights are similar too – global validity and appreciation of a state’s scientific and technological superiority.

Also Read: COVID-19: Why We Need to be Skeptical About Early Vaccine Claims

Material & Non-Material Aspects of Bi-Polar Power

Upon landing on the moon in 1969, Neil Armstrong was famously quoted as saying, “That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” His words had accurately equated the ability of mankind being able to take a single step on the moon’s surface to the huge technological and scientific progress that we as humans have collectively made over the years.

In the context of vaccines and disease eradication, we do not have an impressive track record. Apart from small pox being declared as completely eradicated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1979, we have been unable to fully eradicate a second human disease. Nonetheless, we are increasingly inching very close to completely eradicating guinea worm and polio.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1991, we have increasingly seen material and non-material aspects of bi-polar power undergoing several shifts that have portrayed some key features – the rise of Asia as an emerging power centre, the increase in asymmetric conflicts, and the emergence of a powerful China.

The movement of bi-polar to a multi-polar reality indeed made the world more anarchic. Therefore, it has thrown open the doors for states to continuously resort to (re) managing their own global identity and status in the international system.

Also Read: COVID-19: Bharat Biotech, Thomas Jefferson Uni to Work on Vaccine

World Will Remember the Nation That Makes a Successful Vaccine & Curbs Spread of Corona

Even if the coronavirus cannot be eradicated, controlling the latest deadly pandemic via a vaccine would undoubtedly be a giant leap in our progress in medical science. While this may not be the first or even unparalleled achievement like landing on the moon, it nonetheless has the significant ability of (re)shaping our perception of power and status in international politics.

For months, the world has been in partial or complete lockdown to contain the spread of the virus and reduce pressure on its healthcare systems. As a result, people across the globe have taken to protesting against governments for hurting their civil liberties by severely restricting their freedom of movement. Other serious effects of the lockdown include the loss of jobs, the inability to attend the last rites of loved ones and issues of degrading mental health.

Therefore, for the years to come, the world will definitely remember the nation that came to its rescue in these unprecedented times of immense economic and social losses and was successfully able to tame the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province, in an era that is witnessing the economic and political prowess of China.

Conversely, there also remains a possibility that the successful state and/or with a few economically powerful Western nations would decide to forgo this badge of honour to monopolise the vaccine market and hoard supplies for its own citizens. Unlike the first scenario, while it may not guarantee global appreciation, it will nonetheless be a validity of a state’s scientific and technological advancements. This will also mark a moral and normative shift in our strong rooted belief system in the fundamental values of universalism, as ‘some lives’ would be deemed more important or superior to ‘other lives’.

Also Read: Tobacco-Based Vaccine for COVID? UK Company Ready For Human Trials

Story continues