As race riots engulf US and coronavirus toll soars, arc of history bends towards rise of authoritarian China

The arc of history is bending towards the rise of China. As 27 states and at least 200 cities including New York and Washington DC go under curfew in the United States, impacting more than 60 million residents, the collapse of the liberal democratic order in its bastion is happening right before our eyes.

On Thursday, an unprecedented 75,000 paramilitary forces " called the National Guard " were deployed across 31 states in the US. In contrast, there are roughly 9,000 US troops currently stationed in Afghanistan and 5,000 in Iraq, as per ABC News.

While more than 10,000 have been arrested so far for protesting against racism and police brutality, the world has also seen widespread scenes of rioting, looting, violence, destruction of public and private properties on American streets. Allegations abound of police excesses against protesters and media.

Meanwhile, more than 1.8 million people have been affected by the coronavirus in the US, with 1,000 new deaths reported on Friday taking the overall death count to 1,08,000. There is widespread apprehension that nationwide protests will push up those numbers exponentially.

The pandemic or the death of George Floyd may not have caused the bending of the arc away from "the American Century" but these epochal events would certainly hasten the global ascendancy of autocracy.

This is because the rise of liberal democracy as the world's most preferred political system was based not only on economic logic, but also on a moral foundation that now lies shaken.

As democracy thrived in the world after World War II championed by the influence, wealth and power of the United States, liberal hegemony rode on the wings of economic success, geopolitical appeal as well as in the notion that it is not necessary to trade political freedom for economic welfare.

The core appeal of liberal democracy, therefore, lay in its ability to foster astounding economic progress while preserving the values of freedom, political equality and civic rights.

As Yascha Mounk from Harvard University and Roberto Stefan Foa from University of Melbourne wrote in Foreign Affairs, "If citizens in India, Italy, or Venezuela seemed loyal to their political system, it must have been because they had developed a deep commitment to both individual rights and collective self-determination. And if Poles and Filipinos began to make the transition from dictatorship to democracy, it must have been because they, too, shared in the universal human desire for liberal democracy."

It is hard to argue in favour liberal democracy's 'moral superiority' when a US Senator recommends unleashing the 101st Airborne Division on protesting American citizens to tackle the "anarchy, rioting and looting" and President Donald Trump publicly endorses the idea on the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

Was Trump aware of the irony? Difficult to tell. The Tiananmen Square massacre occurred on 4 June, 1989, when the Chinese authoritarian regime sent troops, tanks and butchered unarmed civilians who had gathered peacefully in Beijing (and also elsewhere) to demand democratic reforms.

The mowing down of civilians " leaked documents reveal more than 10,000 were killed " has remained a permanent blot on China's history and a marker of the atrocities committed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Together with the crumbling of the USSR, it seemed as if the US and its political system has secured a decisive economic, cultural and ideological victory over the authoritarian system.

United States was thought to be global rule-shaper and the 'indispensable nation'. As the then US secretary of state Madeleine Albright said in 1998, "We are America; we are the indispensable nation. We stand tall and we see further than other countries into the future¦"

History moves in mysterious ways. Images of cops using tear gas and flash bangs to clear the crowd assembled near the White House so that Trump may walk over to a nearby church and pose with the Bible tear down America's moral authority.

When the US president threatens to "dominate the streets" and deploy US military to "defend the life and property of the residents"; when the credibility of Black Lives Matter movement is threatened by widespread images of looting, destruction and vandalism; when far-Left group Antifa unleashes violence " the message that goes across is not just of the world's most powerful nation descending into chaos, but equally of a nation that has no legitimacy to preach the values of liberty and equality to the world.